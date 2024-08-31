First direct flight connecting Hanoi and China’s Guiyang launched

Flight No. GY 701 from KWE carrying 154 passengers from the city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province in China arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on the morning of August 31.

Passengers of the first direct flight from Guiyang to Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

The first direct service from Guiyang to Hanoi will be operational with three flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday by the low-cost Chinese regional carrier, Colorful Guizhou Airlines.

The direct flight now takes only about two hours instead of around 12 hours to travel to Guiyang by road previously

The opening of the route between Guiyang and Hanoi raises the total number of international and domestic passenger and cargo carriers to 52 authorized to operate by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Currently, Noi Bai International Airport receives about 35,000 international passengers per day, fully recovered pre-pandemic levels

The new route creates conditions for tourists from Guizhou Province and neighboring localities in China to visit the capital city of Hanoi and provinces in the northern region as well as provides additional options to people in areas in the northern region to take short tours.

Notable destinations in Guiyang include Xijiang Miao Village, the largest Miao village in China; Jiaxiu Tower; and Huangguoshu Waterfall, one of the most beautiful waterfalls in China.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh