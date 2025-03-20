First charter flight from Iran takes 200 visitors to HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism welcomed a group of 200 Iranian tourists who arrived in the city on a charter flight on March 19.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism welcomes the first charter flight from Iran to the city. (Photo: SGGP)

It is the first time that an Iranian airline has operated a direct VIP charter flight to Vietnam, opening up opportunities for international tourism market expansion, especially in the Middle Eastern market.

The Iranian visitors’ selection of Vietnam as a destination during Nowruz, the Iranian New Year celebration, demonstrates the country’s growing appeal.

During the 10-day and 9-night journey across Vietnam, the visitors will visit tourist attractions, such as the Cu Chi Tunnels, Ben Thanh Market, War Remnants Museum, Saigon Central Post Office in Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Na Hills in Da Nang City, the ancient town of Hoi An, One Pillar Pagoda, the Temple of Literature, and Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi.

Another group of 200 Iranian tourists is scheduled to arrive in Hanoi on March 28.

Deuty Director of the Tourism Promotion Center of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Nguyen Tran Tam Ha receives Iranian tourists. (Photo: SGGP)

The number of international tourists visiting Vietnam in 2024 reached more than 17.6 million arrivals, up 139.5 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to the latest data from the General Statistics Office.

Foreign visitors to Vietnam in January 2025 hit 2.1 million, up 18.5 percent compared to the previous month and 36.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

By Thi Hong— Translated by Kim Khanh