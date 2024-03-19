Firms offer better hiring incentives to attract skilled workers

Representatives of a firm interview a job seeker

Some businesses need to recruit up to several thousand workers; some businesses previously had to cut workers, but now also put up advertisements for the recruitment of around 1,000 people. Many businesses even offered extra incentives to attract skilled workers.

For instance, after facing a difficult time in seeking orders resulting in massive labor cuts, PouYuen Vietnam Company in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Tan District has recently posted recruitment ads for about 1,000 workers. The company representative said that the company needs to recruit a large number of workers because it received more orders; therefore, it is ready to recruit skilled workers over 40 years.

According to the Chairman of PouYuen Vietnam Company Cu Phat Nghiep, to attract workers, in the recruitment information, the company commits to full implementation of insurance and salary, bonus and welfare regimes according to the present regulations. legal regulations. In addition, the company has buses to pick up workers in the provinces of Tien Giang, Long An, Tay Ninh, Ben Tre, and Dong Thap to work in HCMC. The company and its labor union also support workers in difficult circumstances and give gifts on holidays, the Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year), and birthdays.

Furthermore, the company has a free general clinic, free classes to improve foreign languages and computers or other skills, an annual salary increase and many promotion opportunities. However, after nearly 1 month of recruitment, the company has not yet recruited the necessary number of workers. In particular, it found it hard to recruit skilled workers.

Similarly, many companies have advertised to recruit unskilled workers with quite high incomes but have not been able to find anyone. Before the Lunar New Year 2024, Viet Tien Garment Joint Stock Corporation in Tan Binh District put up a job posting to recruit new 1,000 workers for available positions in the sewing, fabric cutting, ironing, finishing, and packaging stages.

New applicants will receive an income of VND11 million-VND30 million a month. However, businesses have different requirements regarding skills depending on job positions.

The company has set up consulting and job recruitment desks at bus stations and train stations to recruit workers to return to Ho Chi Minh City to work after the Tet holiday. Along with that, the company distributed leaflets and recruitment information in many places and posted labor recruitment information at employment service centers and websites. Nevertheless, the company has only recruited 300 workers.

According to CEO of Viet Tien Garment Joint Stock Corporation Ngo Thanh Phat, the company is needing skilled workers. The company offers attractive salaries and incentives, but it is difficult to find workers at this time. This is also the first year the company sent people to distribute flyers with recruitment information at bus stations, but it just hired a few people so far.

Thai Duong Vietnam Textile and Garment Company Limited in Thu Duc City even asked its employees to recruit 200 unskilled workers from 18-55 years old whom they accidentally met. New recruits will be given salaries from VND9 million to VND12 million per month. Plus, the company also has a reward policy to give VND1.5 million to those who introduce workers to the company. Despite applying many recruitment methods, the company still does not recruit enough workers.

Techtronic Industries Manufacturing Vietnam Company in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park in Cu Chi District also needs to recruit 100 workers with a monthly salary of up to VND 14 million along with welfare benefits and support for workers to find accommodation.

At the recent workshop on job training for middle-aged women organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union in collaboration with the city Women's Newspaper, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Luong Thi Toi said that the southern largest city is one of the localities with the largest labor force in the country. Statistics show that over 4.7 million workers are working in all economic sectors by 2023 when many businesses are facing difficulties due to a lack of orders, leading to workers losing their jobs and reducing working hours.

However, according to a survey by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association (HUBA), industrial production activities show signs of recovery in some industries such as technology, mechanics, and household appliances. In addition, garment businesses are gradually recovering as most businesses have had enough orders for the first quarter, and a few businesses have had orders for the end of the second quarter.

A representative of the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones said that it is expected that in the first 6 months of 2024, many businesses in the city's export processing zones and industrial parks will need to recruit more than 10,500 workers. Of these, nearly 1,000 workers have university degrees, more than 550 people have college and intermediate degrees and nearly 8,800 unskilled workers. Skilled employees are high on companies’ list of priorities.

Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City Vocational Education Association Tran Anh Tuan informed that in the coming years, four trends will emerge in the Vietnamese labor market. That is an increase in the number of workers on technology platforms, an increase in start-ups, self-employed people, and career transition associated with soft skills; as a result, unskilled laborers will become weak. In addition, investment in machinery and technology will gradually become popular, so a strong shift in the labor market is forecasted that the market no longer needs cheap and unskilled workers but it needs high-quality human resources.

According to forecasts of the Center for Human Resource Demand Forecasting and Labor Market Information of Ho Chi Minh City under the Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City), firms in the city need about 300,000-320,000 employees. Moreover, businesses need about 77,500-86,000 employees and 75,470-77,168 employees in the first quarter and the second quarter respectively while companies will hunt about 68,910-73,504 laborers and about 78,120-83,328 laborers in the third quarter and the fourth quarter each. To connect laborers and firms, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City has directed the center to organize job connections for workers through job exchanges.

