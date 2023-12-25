Firms expand business as 2024 nears

Enterprises are sprinting on the last days of 2023 to compete their yearly production and business plans, and some are expanding their business activities to welcome the New Year 2024.

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) put its Co.opmart Cho Moi into operation in Cho Moi district of An Giang province. This is the fifth Co.opmart supermarket in the Mekong Delta province and the 129th of this retailer.

Meanwhile, DKSH, a leading market expansion services provider in Asia and globally, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop the market in Vietnam for a series of product portfolios of Polpharma – a pharmaceutical leader in Poland. Through this deal, it will consolidate its role as a reliable partner providing strategic healthcare solutions, and continue to position its operations in the Vietnamese market.

Bernardo Reiner, Head of B2B of Polpharma and General Manager of Farmaprojects, said that DKSH's solid capacity and extensive understanding will help Polpharma not only realize its business growth goals but also get closer to the industry's development goals in many potential markets like Vietnam.

KBTG, Thailand's leading financial technology (Fintech) group, a member of KASIKORNBANK (KBank), has also made great strides in business operations and human resources strategy, with the vision of repositioning the fintech market in Vietnam through the establishment of KBTG Vietnam.

Specifically, it has increased its staff by 300 percent, with more than 120 technology talents with diverse technical backgrounds. At the same time, after opening the main office in Ho Chi Minh City, KBTG will continue to expand its presence with an office in Hanoi and is planning to broaden its Vietnamese staff to 200 people in 2024 to strengthen its role as a regional technology center of KBank.

