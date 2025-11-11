Fight against corruption, waste, negative acts must be pursued without pause

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper received a certificate of merit for its outstanding achievements in combating corruption, waste and negative practices during the five-year term of the 13th National Party Congress.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Secretary this morning chaired a conference reviewing the city’s efforts to combat corruption, wastefulness and negative practices during the 2020-2025 term of the 13th National Party Congress.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Delivering his remarks at the conference, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang indicated key principles of Ho Chi Minh City’s efforts against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices.

With Ho Chi Minh City’s current development and its large socio-economic scale, the risks of corruption, waste and negativity are higher than in other regions.

Additionally, following the administrative merger and the establishment of a two-tier local government, the city now handles a larger workload than before. Therefore, efforts to prevent corruption, waste and negative practices require even greater attention.

At the same time, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that equally important is the focus on curbing waste.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang proposed that effective coordination among agencies and throughout the entire political system is essential to combat corruption, waste and misconduct in the coming period.

He also emphasized the need for Ho Chi Minh City to establish its own specific methods and mechanisms for anti-corruption, anti-waste and anti-negative practices.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission and relevant agencies to be flexible in applying legal regulations; to accelerate the use of digital transformation in anti-corruption, anti-waste and integrity work; and to learn from best practices in other localities for practical application.

Officials in charge of combating corruption, waste and negative practices must lead by example.

The city Party chief emphasized strict action against any officials who violate regulations in carrying out this work.

Reporting at the conference, Head of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission Nguyen Thi My Hang stated that anti-corruption, anti-waste and integrity efforts in the city during the past term have achieved positive results.

Ms. Nguyen Thi My Hang, Head of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

However, there are still limitations and challenges, such as some anti-corruption preventive measures not being implemented comprehensively. The development and refinement of socio-economic regulations have not yet met requirements, with many areas remaining weak and insufficiently rigorous. Additionally, the appraisal and valuation of assets for handling corruption cases still face many shortcomings, and the recovery rate of embezzled or misappropriated assets remains low.

In the coming period, Ho Chi Minh City will strengthen leadership and guidance in combating corruption, waste and misconduct. The city will develop and effectively implement mechanisms for personnel allocation in the fight against corruption. At the same time, it aims to enhance the effectiveness of the Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, Anti-Waste and Negative Practices in the new context.

On this occasion, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee awarded certificates of merit to 25 collectives for their outstanding achievements in combating corruption, waste and negative practices during the 13th Party Congress term, including the Party cell of the editorial office of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

