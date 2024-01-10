Fee collection for temporary sidewalk usage: transparent, open, harmonious

Many localities in HCMC are rushing to review and prepare for the implementation of fees for the temporary use of a part of road spaces and sidewalks.

The sidewalks in District 1 (Ho Chi Minh City) have been marked to separate the pedestrian area from the two-wheeled vehicle parking area.

Currently, many localities in HCMC are rushing to review and prepare for the implementation of fees for the temporary use of a part of road spaces and sidewalks to ensure transparency and harmonize the interests of the local residents and businesses following the city's directives.

Measuring and marking numerous roadways

As a motorbike taxi driver, Nguyen Van Doan, residing on Hoang Sa Street in District 1, easily notices the changes along several sidewalks in the district. "Recently, I've seen local authorities measuring and marking the sidewalks. Many street vendors have organized their merchandise and vehicles more orderly. My wife is also thinking of registering to utilize a small area on the sidewalk of Nguyen Huu Cau Street in Tan Dinh Ward, District 1, for her business. With this initiative, we hope our family's business will become more stable, and we won't have to simultaneously sell goods and dodge the police as we did before," shared Nguyen Van Doan.

According to Chairman Le Duc Thanh of People's Committee of District 1, the district has directed the chairpersons of the People's Committees in ten wards to conduct surveys and create detailed lists for each street and segment to disseminate to the residents. "Presently, some wards within the district have taken the initiative to measure and mark the roads listed in the category that the district People's Committee submitted to the HCMC Department of Transport, ensuring proper utilization following regulations and preserving pathways for pedestrians," shared Mr. Le Duc Thanh.

According to the Chairman of People's Committee of District 1, businesses and business households which want to utilize a portion of the sidewalk for commercial activities in front of their premises can submit their applications to the People's Committee of District 1 for evaluation and approval. The application should explicitly detail the location, required area, and proposed measures to ensure traffic order, safety, and environmental cleanliness. However, residents and businesses are limited to registering the use of the sidewalk in front of their own establishments, and utilization of sidewalks in front of others' homes or different establishments is strictly prohibited. Upon receiving applications, the respective wards will offer detailed guidance to the applicants. "This falls under the State's management of urban order, not sidewalk rentals, so not every spacious sidewalk can be leased at will," emphasized Mr. Le Duc Thanh.

In cases where there is a need to use the sidewalk for the temporary transportation of materials for construction purposes, obtaining a temporary sidewalk usage permit is mandatory. This should be done through the process established by the People's Committee of District 1.

Simultaneously, District 3 has forwarded a list of eligible roads for temporary usage of a portion of sidewalks and road spaces to the HCMC Department of Transport for approval, laying the groundwork for subsequent steps. The People's Committee of District 3 has tasked the wards with surveying and guiding residents in registering for sidewalk usage and businesses operating in this space. Prior to implementing fees, the district will seek the input of property owners.

Leadership representative of District 3 acknowledges the characteristics of being a central district, where all street-facing structures serve as establishments or businesses, leads to a demand for front-facing parking or utilizing part of the front area of these establishments to showcase goods for business purposes. Additionally, on roads with sidewalks meeting required conditions for parking arrangement according to regulations, the district plans to utilize positions along the fences of businesses or residential properties with ample sidewalks, especially those close to areas with parking needs, such as hospitals, schools, and recreational areas, to organize fee-based parking lots to cater to the public's demands.

The sidewalk on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, District 3, has been marked for temporary use by residents.

Official document issued to guide localities

Mr. Ngo Hai Duong, Head of the Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Division under the HCMC Department of Transport, confirmed that the department had issued an official document providing guidance on the implementation of specific regulations regarding the management and temporary utilization of a portion of roads and sidewalks within the city for various units to follow. The Department of Transport, in collaboration with district-level People's Committees, has conducted a review to compile a list of roads that meet the criteria for the temporary usage of sidewalks and road spaces. As for activities involving business services, merchandise trading, and fee-based parking, localities will review to determine the scope, make selections, and publicly announce the list of permitted sidewalk locations for such purposes.

Recently, Mr. Tran Quang Lam, Director of the HCMC Department of Transport, issued a document to the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and various districts, urging the effective implementation of regulations governing the management and temporary use of a portion of sidewalks and road spaces. Accordingly, the Department of Transport recommends that local authorities promptly compile a list of roads with sidewalks designated for two-wheeled parking without imposing service fees. They should also conduct a thorough review and select specific roads with road spaces and sidewalks meeting the necessary criteria for non-traffic purposes, outlining a clear implementation plan. The scope and duration of temporary usage should be widely publicized. Furthermore, permit issuance, plan approval, and fee collection must strictly adhere to regulations.

Furthermore, the Department of Transport recommends that local authorities instruct enforcement agencies to rigorously address violations related to the temporary utilization of road spaces and sidewalks and ensure the maintenance of traffic order, environmental cleanliness, and urban aesthetics. Simultaneously, it emphasizes the proactive involvement of local socio-political organizations in overseeing individuals and relevant entities throughout the execution of temporary use of road spaces and sidewalks following approved plans, permits, and usage schemes.

A representative from the Department of Transport underscored the importance of transparency and openness in collecting fees for sidewalk and road space, creating conditions for public participation, scrutiny, and supervision. Consequently, the Department of Transport, in collaboration with the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, will reassess the issuance of temporary permits for use of road spaces and sidewalks. This process will align with decisions regarding management of infrastructure assets for road transportation. Simultaneously, they will develop software for managing fee collection and related procedures, with an expected completion date by the end of June 2024.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Bao Nghi