Fans unable to watch live ASIAD 19 opening ceremony in Vietnam

Fans will be unable to watch live the coverage of the 19th Asian Games opening ceremony as there is not any media unit or company in Vietnam obtained the ASIAD 19 television copyright.

The 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) opening ceremony is set to take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium tonight and the coverage of the program shall be live broadcasted by television or media units holding the program's copyright.

Up to now, there has not been any media unit or company obtaining the ASIAD 19 television copyright in Vietnam.

According to information from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, some broadcasters and media agencies in Vietnam were not willing to purchase the ASIAD 19 television copyright because the copyright-free is too expensive.

In order to secure the media copyright, the ASIAD 19’s organizing board recommended that each individual or unit infringing the copyright will be handled in accordance with the regulation.

Besides, the organizing board will strictly control and monitor copyright infringement on social media platforms if any.

It is expected that the sports delegations of 45 countries and territories in Asia will join the ASIAD 19 opening ceremony by the night of September 23.

The much-awaited continental event will gather more than 11,000 Chinese and international reporters.