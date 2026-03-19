Fake recovery services trap desperate scam victims online

A multitude of Fanpages impersonate state agencies to execute frozen fund recovery scams, preying on the trust of the public

Simply typing the phrase “recover scammed money” into Facebook instantly yields a multitude of heavily promoted pages.

One Fanpage, adopting the name of the National Public Service Portal, digitally altered an image of a prominent television host to announce: “The Ministry of Finance is coordinating with the Security Authority to verify and refund capital to victims of online fraud. Send a message for guidance on filing a dossier.” Beneath the post, hundreds of fake accounts frantically express their “gratitude” and claim “they have received their money back,” fabricating the illusion that this is genuinely a “door of salvation” for the gullible.

Another fan page named the Ministry of Justice for Interbank Debt Collection Support also runs intensive ad campaigns, posting manipulated images of police officers and lawyers alongside the message: “The Cybersecurity Department advises citizens to contact us immediately to recover misappropriated funds.” The assertive tone and solemn imagery are so convincing that many viewers readily believe it is an official support channel.

Several pages impersonating law firms boldly promote “justice protection services,” falsely claiming to be authorized by the Ministry of Public Security or the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

A Fanpage named “Nhat Tin Law Firm” aggressively advertises having successfully supported over 10,000 cases. They allege they are successfully collaborating with banks, the Security Authority, and the Ministry of Finance to investigate and trace cash flows via account numbers to dismantle platforms, freeze accounts, and recover funds for clients. These scammers manipulate videos and images of real people with fabricated statements, even posting fake comments about successful refunds to emotionally manipulate the victims.

Messaging the fake “Ministry of Justice for Interbank Debt Collection Support” fan page yields an immediate, professional response. Scammers request bank receipts and ID cards, falsely reassuring victims that the Ministry of Finance will refund their capital within three days. They then send forged recovery dossiers with fake official signatures. Numerous individuals report losing money twice because of this. Driven by desperation to recoup initial losses, they inevitably fall for this secondary deception.

Reality demonstrates that the perpetrators behind these fan pages intimately understand the vulnerabilities of their victims, namely an acute sense of loss, pervasive fear, and a desperate yearning for rescue. They cloak themselves in the guise of public authorities or borrow the credibility of lawyers, constructing the facade of a “defender of justice” to conceal their intent to misappropriate assets once more. This breed of criminal not only inflicts substantial financial damage but also deeply exacerbates the emotional trauma of the victims.

In September 2025, the Criminal Police Division of the Lam Dong Province Department of Public Security announced the initiation of criminal proceedings and the indictment of a suspect as well as the imposition of a residential restriction order against P.T.D.Q. (born in 2008 and residing in Nam Gia Nghia Ward) to investigate acts of fraudulent asset appropriation.

Grasping the reality that many individuals had been scammed during online social media betting, Q. promptly exploited the victims’ psychological desperation to recover their money to commit these offenses. According to the investigation, Q. utilized fake Facebook accounts to disseminate claims of “knowing how to recover scammed funds.”

Trusting this false promise, many people transferred money to Q. hoping to retrieve their lost sums. Initially, the Lam Dong Police Investigation Agency determined that Q. had defrauded over VND250 million (US$9,500) from 325 victims in Lam Dong Province as well as several other provinces and municipalities.

Concurrently, the Ministry of Finance stated they had recently received reports concerning a Fanpage titled “Receiving, Processing, Recovering, and Refunding Frozen Capital.” This page utilized the Ministry’s imagery and information to falsely claim it was an entity dedicated to recovering money for victims of online scams.

The Ministry of Finance categorically affirmed that this is a fraudulent page and simultaneously warned citizens and enterprises to absolutely abstain from following any instructions from this Fanpage or similar platforms to avoid being exploited and having their assets misappropriated.

According to Lawyer Nguyen Huu Ngoc from the HCMC Bar Association, currently, all Fanpages, websites, and social media accounts impersonating the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Public Security, the Public Service Portal, or “authorized law firms” that claim to possess the function of receiving dossiers, assisting in recovering frozen funds, retrieving scammed money, or recovering no-deposit frozen funds with a commitment to only collect fees after the citizens have successfully regained their money, are completely fraudulent. They absolutely cannot recover assets for the public.

The reception of criminal denunciations, the investigation of fraudulent asset appropriation, and the recovery of material evidence can only be officially undertaken and executed by the police agencies and the people’s procuracy, strictly adhering to the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention reported that the “frozen fund recovery scam” is currently one of the seven most prevalent forms of cyber fraud in Vietnam. The Ministry of Public Security strongly advises citizens, particularly victims who have already been defrauded and had their assets misappropriated online, to absolutely ignore and refrain from contacting any websites, Fanpages, or social media accounts advertising services to receive dossiers, support the recovery of frozen funds, or retrieve scammed money across cyberspace.

By Kim Thuc – Translated by Thanh Tam