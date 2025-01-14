Expansion projects of four expressways accelerated

The Ministry of Transport has just announced that relevant units are accelerating the preparation of investment procedures to begin the expansion projects of expressways in the first and second quarters of 2025.

Cao Bo-Mai Son Expressway

Accordingly, the expansion project of Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract has a total length of 91.8 kilometers and an investment of VND38,700 billion (US$1.522 billion). The project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028. The toll collection period for capital recovery is projected to be 23 years and five months.

The expansion project of the key route of the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh expressway from four lanes to 8-10 lanes has a total capital of nearly VND15,000 billion (US$590 million). Currently, the investor, Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC), is awaiting approval from the competent authorities to increase its charter capital from VND1,115 billion (US$43.75 million) to VND38,625 billion (US$1.518 billion).

The Cao Bo-Mai Son section, one of the 11 component projects of the North-South Expressway East, has completed the technical design and is currently in the bidding process to select a consultant for the pre-feasibility study report. The 6-lane expressway has a length of 15.2 kilometers and a total capital of VND1,875 billion (US$73.6 million).

The expansion project of the La Son - Hoa Lien expressway under the North-South Expressway East from two lanes to four lanes costs VND3,010 billion (US$118.6 million). The 65 km-long road section invested in by the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board under the Ministry of Transport is currently in the bidding phase to select a technical design consultant.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh