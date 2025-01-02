Progress of expressways connecting to Long Thanh Airport needs to be accelerated

Long Thanh International Airport is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2025. However, progress on the construction projects of the roads connecting to the airport is very slow. It needs to be accelerated to ensure synchronized operation.

Design of Ring Road 3

The expansion project of the key route of Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway from four lanes to 8-10 lanes has been approved by the Prime Minister. However, the funding plan for Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) is still undecided, and the implementation of the project will take 24 to 30 months.

In addition, the Ministry of Transport has submitted a report on Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway to the Prime Minister proposing an extension of the project's implementation from September 2025 to September 2026 due to issues with Phuoc Khanh Bridge, which has not been able to resume construction.

Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway is currently under construction, with the goal of being operational by the end of this year. However, the site clearance work in Dong Nai province has been delayed, making it difficult to meet the scheduled timeline.

The construction project of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 is accelerating to ensure that the main expressway section will be completed by 2025. Other road sections and parallel streets are expected to be finished in 2026.

The Ministry of Transport announced that according to the ongoing planning, Long Thanh International Airport and Ho Chi Minh City will have seven connecting routes. These connections are expected to enhance accessibility and improve transportation to and from the airport, ensuring smoother travel for both passengers and goods.

The first route connects Long Thanh International Airport with Ho Chi Minh City via Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh Expressway, Ring Road 2, and major routes to the city.

The second route: Provincial Road 25C (National Route 20B), Cat Lai Bridge, Ring Road 2, and major radial routes

The third route: Provincial Road 25C (National Route 20B), Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway, National Route 50B

The fourth route: Provincial Road 25C (National Route 20B), Ring Road 3, and major radial routes

The fifth route: Provincial Road 25C (National Route 20B), roads to Phu My Bridge 2, and radial routes

The sixth route: High-speed railway line, Thu Thiem Station, urban railways, downtown HCMC

The seventh route: Long Thanh-Thu Thiem light rail, urban railways, downtown HCMC

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh