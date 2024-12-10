HCMC - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway must be urgently expanded

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on December 9 had a working session with ministries and local authorities on the expansion project of Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Transport, Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway is part of North-South Expressway East with a total length of 91 kilometers, including the four-lane Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong section that was put into use in 2010 with a total length of 40 kilometers.

The four-lane Trung Luong - My Thuan road section, with a length of 51 kilometers, was invested under the PPP model, put into operation in 2022.

Under the expansion project of Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong section will be expanded from 4 to 8 lanes, and the Trung Luong - My Thuan section will be expanded from 4 limited lanes to 6 lanes.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has assigned the Ministry of Transport to create a report on the implementation of the expansion project, give instructions for investor selection in accordance with the new regulations on public investment effective from January 1, 2025, to local authorities, and propose a plan for the repayment of assets formed from public investment funds for the construction of the expressway.

Additionally, the Ministry of Transport has been asked to urgently propose a policy and capital to clear the site for the expansion project of Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Kim Khanh