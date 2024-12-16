Major transportation projects to be started in early 2025

The Ministry of Transport has announced that the construction of 10 large-scale transportation projects across the country will be started in early 2025, with a total investment of over VND33,600 billion (US$1.32 billion).

La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway currently has two lanes. (Photo: SGGP)

Among these projects, the first phase of the My An - Cao Lanh Expressway project in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has a total investment of VND6,100 billion and a total length of 26.6 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the Ninh Duong Bridge, which will span the Ninh Co River on National Highway 37B in Nam Dinh Province has an investment of VND6,100 billion.

In addition, the first phase of the construction project of Dau Giay-Tan Phu Expressway under the public-private partnership (PPP) model costs nearly VND9,000 billion. The four-lane road has a length of 60 kilometers.

The project for developing waterway corridors and logistics in the Southern region is worth nearly VND3,900 billion. It aims to improve the infrastructure system on the North-South transport corridor and reduce the distance between HCMC’s ports and the Cai Mep Thi Vai port cluster in Ba Ria- Vung Tau province and ports in the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho.

The upgrade of some sections and the Cam Ly flyover on National Highway 37 will begin in April 2025 with a cost of nearly VND800 billion.

The upgrade and expansion project of bridges and tunnels on National Highway 1, including Xuong Giang Bridge in Bac Giang Province, Gianh and Quan Hau Bridges in Quang Binh Province, and Deo Ngang Tunnel in Ha Tinh Province, has a total capital of nearly VND2,000 billion.

The Cao Bo-Mai Son Expressway expansion project, one of the 11 component projects of the eastern North-South expressway project, will begin in the first quarter next year. The 6-lane expressway has a length of 15 kilometers and a total capital of VND1,875 billion.

The construction project of Cho Moi-Bac Kan Expressway will also be implemented in early 2025. The 4-lane road with a design speed of 80 km/h has a total length of more than 28 kilometers and an investment of VND5,750 billion.

The traffic project connecting Noi Bai - Lao Cai Expressway and Tuyen Quang- Phu Tho Expressway has a total investment of over VND692 billion. The 4-lane road has a total length of 2.7363 kilometers and a design speed of 100 km/h.

The expansion project of the La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway under the North-South Expressway East from two lanes to four lanes costs VND3,010 billion (US$118.6 million). The 65 km-long road section begins at a T-junction connecting with Cam Lo-La Son Expressway in La Son Town, Phu Loc District, Thua Thien-Hue Province, and ends at the intersection connecting with Hoa Lien–Tuy Loan Expressway in Hoa Lien Commune, Hoa Vang District, Da Nang City. The project is expected to enhance the operational capacity of La Son–Hoa Lien Expressway in particular and contribute to improving the capacity of the North-South Expressway in general.

