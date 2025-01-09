Four component projects of North-South Expressway to be completed by April 30

Four component projects of the North-South Expressway are being urgently implemented to ensure they are completed within the time allotted on April 30, the Ministry of Transport announced.

Van Phong - Nha Trang Expressway

Accordingly, the done work volume of the Bai Vot - Ham Nghi Expressway project currently reaches 68.79 percent. The expressway has a total length of 35.28 kilometers with an investment totaling VND7,643 billion (US$301 million). Its construction started in May 2021. It is planned to complete the laying of asphalt concrete pavement along the entire route from now until the Lunar New Year.

The Ham Nghi - Vung Ang Expressway project, with a total length of over 54.2 km and an investment of more than VND9,700 billion (US$382 million), has achieved 73.44 percent of its construction progress.

The investor has mobilized twice the planned number of workers and equipment to carry out the Bung–Van Ninh Expressway project. The road has a total length of 48.84 km and an investment of over VND 9,361 billion (US$369 million).

In particular, the Van Phong - Nha Trang Expressway project has completed all items, including the collector roads and branches. The 68.35 km section from the Van Gia interchange to Nha Trang - Cam Lam Expressway is expected to be put into operation before January 10 to meet the higher travel demand during the Tet holiday.

