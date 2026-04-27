Exhibition presents Vietnamese life through lens of French photographers

Running until May 17, the “Vietnam Crossroads” exhibition jointly organized by the French Institute in Vietnam and the Da Nang Museum presents a rich and emotionally resonant showcase.

Visitors admire a photograph that evokes childhood memories at the “Vietnam Crossroads” exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Through the perspectives of French photographers, diverse facets of Vietnamese life across different historical periods are vividly reconstructed. These visual narratives not only capture the dynamism of society but also contribute to evoking collective memory and fostering intergenerational connections.

The organization board expects the ‘Vietnam Crossroads’ exhibition not only to bring valuable archival materials closer to the public but also to offer viewers—particularly younger generations—a more vivid and emotionally engaging approach to history, emphasized Mr. Huynh Dinh Quoc Thien, Director of the Da Nang Museum.

The “Vietnam Crossroads” exhibition brings together works by three French photographers, including Daniel Roussel, Gilbert Bertrand, and Lily Franey, who have maintained a profound connection with Vietnam across various historical periods. From everyday moments to pivotal stages of national transformation, each photo collection offers a distinct perspective, collectively forming a multi-dimensional portrait of Vietnam in the past.

Notably, the black-and-white photographs by Gilbert Bertrand, taken between 1970 and 1975 during his tenure at the French Cultural Center in Da Lat and Saigon, capture numerous snapshots of daily life amid a time of upheaval. Although not a professional photographer, he left behind nearly 900 photographs of significant documentary value, most of which remained unpublished during his lifetime.

Going beyond the framework of a conventional exhibition, “Vietnam Crossroads” stands as a testament to the enduring ties between Vietnam and France. According to Mr. Eric Soulier, Cultural Counselor at the Embassy of France in Vietnam and Director of the French Institute in Vietnam, the exhibition is the result of close cooperation between partners from both countries while also reflecting the diverse perspectives of French artists on Vietnam—from brief encounters to long-term engagement.

Many of the works were created at a time when visual documentation remained scarce, capturing a period marked by hardship yet imbued with resilience and vitality. These photographs evoke powerful emotions, enabling viewers to relive a distinctive chapter in history.

From Gilbert Bertrand’s frames capturing the 1970–1975 period to Daniel Roussel’s perspectives on the reconstruction era in the 1980s and Lily Franey’s deeply humanistic imagery from 1987 onward, the exhibition weaves a continuous narrative of a resilient, renewing, and forward-looking Vietnam.

More than a display space, the exhibition serves as a “shared repository of memory,” where history and emotion are preserved and carried forward across generations.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh