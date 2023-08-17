Excellent graduates to be recruited in civil service jobs in HCMC

Good graduate students will be allowed to apply for civil service jobs under a new scheme to be rolled out this year in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai has just signed a decision to issue a plan to recruit excellent graduates and young scientists in 2023 to be civil servants and officials.

According to the plan, Ho Chi Minh City recruits 12 civil servants and 51 public employees in different fields. The recruitment period is expected to take place in September 2023. Candidates must go through two rounds of selection including reviewing academic and research results plus an interview about the qualifications and professional skills of the candidate. Interview scores are calculated on a 100-point scale.

The successful candidate must have an interview score of 50 points or more and be considered in order from highest to lowest until the end of the recruitment quota. If two or more people have the same interview score in the final recruitment criterion, the person with the higher score in the course will be recruited. Heads of agencies that are in need of recruiting employees shall decide on successful candidates.

Vacancies are published publicly. Applicants must be excellent university graduates at domestic or foreign higher education institutions recognized for equivalent degrees and certificates with excellent academic performance. Moreover, applicants’ average age upon entering the senior civil service group is 16-30 years old by the time of application submission.

Persons who have a master's degree, first-degree specialists, resident doctors, or first-degree pharmacists are those aged between 16 and 30 meanwhile those with doctorate degrees, level II specialist doctors, and level II specialized pharmacists in medicine or pharmacology should be under 35 years of age. In addition, applicants must meet other criteria.