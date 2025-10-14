European businesses show growing confidence in vietnam’s investment climate

European companies in Vietnam are becoming increasingly optimistic about the country’s economic prospects, according to the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam)’s Business Confidence Index (BCI) for Q3 2025 .

A representative of Vietnam Dairy Products Company (Vinamilk) introduces products to many corporations from the European and American regions.

The survey of over 1,200 EuroCham member firms revealed that the today-announced BCI rose to 49 points approaching the 50-point threshold that signals optimism. About 63 percent of respondents said they are “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with Vietnam’s current business environment. Notably, 52 percent of European businesses plan to expand their investments over the next 12 months, underscoring strong long-term confidence in Vietnam’s market potential.

Chairman of EuroCham Vietnam Dominik Meichle stated: “This quarter’s BCI results reaffirm Vietnam’s position as a key investment destination in the region. European businesses highly appreciate the Vietnamese Government’s efforts to enhance the legal framework, accelerate green and digital transformation, and maintain macroeconomic stability.”

The survey also revealed rising confidence among European enterprises in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, logistics, and green manufacturing, though concerns remain over operating costs and exchange rate fluctuations. Additionally, 70 percent of respondents expressed hope that the Vietnamese Government will further accelerate administrative reforms, improve policy transparency, and increase investment in green infrastructure.

According to EuroCham, the Q3 2025 BCI not only reflects European business sentiment but also serves as a barometer of Vietnam’s investment environment—an important reference for policy planning and attracting high-quality foreign capital. The survey was conducted by Decision Lab and included companies from 27 EU member states operating in Vietnam.

The report highlights Vietnam’s growing role as a regional supply chain hub, particularly as more European corporations in supporting industries, pharmaceuticals, and green energy consider expanding their presence in the country. Factors such as steady GDP growth, a young workforce, and an open trade policy continue to bolster international business confidence.

Vice Chairman of EuroCham Jean-Jacques Bouflet emphasized that the Southeast Asian country is proving itself a strategic economic partner for Europe. Sustaining business confidence not only reflects stability but also underscores the country’s immense potential during its green and digital transformation phase.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan