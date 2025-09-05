119-year-old vocational education institution in HCMC opens new academic year

Cao Thang Technical College, a 119-year-old Institution in Ho Chi Minh City, opened the new academic year for 2025-2026 on the morning of September 5.

The Ministry of Education and Training selected Cao Thang Technical College as the exclusive representative of vocational education to host the national online opening of the 2025–2026 academic year.

Delivering her opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang affirmed that Cao Thang Technical College in Ho Chi Minh City is a prestigious and well-recognized institution within Vietnam’s network of vocational colleges.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang delivers her opening remarks ahead of the live opening ceremony of the new academic year at Cao Thang Technical College, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of September 5.

With a training scale of over 10,000 students in engineering and technology, following quality standards accredited by ABET (U.S.) and KOSEN (Japan), Cao Thang Technical College has been meeting the demand for internationally qualified human resources for Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces.

Cao Thang Technical College students attend the ceremony.

Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang emphasized that in the new academic year, the college should closely align with and concretize the Party’s directives, particularly Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW of the Politburo on breakthroughs in education and training, and Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on advancing science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

The college is encouraged to continue reforming its academic programs and teaching approaches by placing greater emphasis on practice-oriented training aligned with industry demands, and advancing digital transformation in education and fostering a modern, creative learning environment.

Dr. Le Dinh Kha, Rector of the Cao Thang Technical College introduces the modern teaching equipment that meets international standards.

Dr. Le Dinh Kha, the college’s rector, expressed confidence that the new students will benefit from a contemporary academic environment with fully equipped facilities, internationally accredited programs and advanced tools such as E-learning platforms and AI Chatbots to achieve outstanding academic results.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang (wearing ao dai) tours the exhibition “Cao Thang Technical College– 119 Years of Educational Achievements”.

As part of the ceremony, Cao Thang Technical College in Ho Chi Minh City also hosted the exhibition “Cao Thang Technical College- 119 Years of Training Achievements,” which attracted strong participation from faculties and students.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong