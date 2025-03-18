PM orders translation of Resolution No.57 into reality with tangible results

Chairing the first meeting of the Government steering committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and Project No. 06 on March 18, PM Chinh laid stress on the significance of the resolution.

Chairing the first meeting of the Government steering committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and Project No. 06 on March 18, PM Chinh, also head of the committee, laid stress on the significance of the resolution, which serves as the guiding principles for the country’s socio-economic development in the new era.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the first meeting of the Government steering committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and Project No. 06. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for urgent implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, emphasising the need to translate it into reality and tangible products, thus bringing happiness and wellbeing to the people.

Chairing the first meeting of the Government steering committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and Project No. 06 on March 18, PM Chinh, also head of the committee, laid stress on the significance of the resolution, which serves as the guiding principles for the country’s socio-economic development in the new era.

He also described the document as a powerful call to the entire Party, people, and army, stating it harnesses the comprehensive strength of the nation along with the power of the times to develop Vietnam into a developed and high-income country with global competitiveness.

PM Chinh said the Government has been vigorously implementing harmonious solutions for national digital transformation and administrative reform in most sectors. Besides, Project No. 06 on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 has been drastically carried out, earning support from the public and businesses while changing management methods and improving resident management quality.

However, he acknowledged that much work remains to achieve the goals of digital transformation and administrative reform, with some planned tasks lagging behind schedule.

The Government leader asked participants to focus discussions on addressing institutional barriers related to science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation; reviewing and investing in infrastructure development; improving human resources; reviewing administrative reform and decentralisation along with resources allocation and oversight; and proposing new solutions to meet current demands.

The implementation of the resolution must benefit the country, the people, and businesses while avoiding personal motives, corruption, and wastefulness of national resources, he stressed.

PM Chinh signed a decision on establishing the government steering committee March 13. It is tasked with studying and proposing the Government and the PM national strategies, policies, and solutions for developing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. Besides, it is in charge of overseeing the implementation of Project No. 06, and coordinating the Government's action programme to implement Resolution No. 57.

Additionally, the committee is accountable for speeding up and inspecting the implementation of related inter-sectoral strategies, programmes, mechanisms, policies, and solutions.

Three subcommittees are set up to better focus on the work, with one for project No.06 implementation led by the Minister of Public Security, another for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation headed by the Minister of Science and Technology, and one for administrative reform directed by the Minister of Home Affairs.

Funding for the committee and its subcommittees is sourced from the state budget allocated to the Ministries of Science and Technology; Public Security; and Home Affairs, along with other legal sources.

VNA