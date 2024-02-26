UNESCO helps Vietnam strengthen vocational education for out-of-school children

A project on facilitating access to vocational and transferable skills for out-of-school children and youth in Vietnam was launched on February 26.

Illustrative image (Photo: UNESCO)

The program is jointly organized by the UNESCO Office in Vietnam in coordination with the Center for Vocational Education and Training under the Trade Union of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

The project, which will be carried out in the southern provinces of Dong Thap and Ba Ria-Vung Tau in 2023-2024, aims to narrow the gap in accessibility to schooling by children and youth. It is the third phase of a larger project implemented by UNESCO in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region with the first phase implemented in Indonesia (2018-2019) and Thailand (2020-2021).

Miki Nozawa, head of the education department at the UNESCO Office in Vietnam, said the project is expected to be a driving force for boosting socioeconomic growth of the localities and the region.

Key occupations for training programs in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province include basic baking techniques, cooking techniques, welding, civil electricity, basic industrial sewing techniques, basic spa care techniques, and restaurant service skills.

In addition to granting vocational certificates, after completing the program, trainees will get support in securing jobs as well as better integrating into the community.

Tran Quang Vinh, director of the Centre for Vocational Education and Training, said with vocational skills acquired, they can get stable jobs with better income.

To date, the center has enrolled 210 students. It will organize seven vocational training classes, with 35 students each, which will start in March in Vung Tau city and Xuyen Moc district, he said.

Vietnamplus