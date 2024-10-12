Entrepreneurs offer incense to commemorate late PM Phan Van Khai

Entrepreneurs this morning offered incense at the memorial house of late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai, located in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Vietnam Entrepreneur’s Day (October 13, 2004 -2024).

This activity aims to express gratitude of the businessmen to late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai who signed the decision to mark October 13 as Vietnam Entrepreneur’s Day.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegates sincerely offered incense and extended a moment of silence to commemorate late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai, a talented and prestigious leader of the Party and State.

Delegates offer incense to commemorate late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai who signed the decision to mark October 13 as Vietnam Entrepreneur’s Day.

Besides, the incense-offering ceremony also contributed to upholding and educating the tradition of remembering those who have contributed to the country, and building the image of city entrepreneurs in the cultural space of Ho Chi Minh.

On this occasion, 100 scholarships and gifts were granted to children with difficult circumstances in Cu Chi District.

This event is among activities of the annual October Meeting – Entrepreneur’s Month, organized by Saigon Entrepreneurs Magazine in collaboration with entrepreneurs, businesses and various organizations, to motivate and raise entrepreneurs' awareness for the process of building and developing the economy and society of the city and the country.

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong