Efforts made to remove IUU yellow card in Central region

Functional agencies and fishermen in the Central region have been determined to prevent illegal fishing.
Fishermen are casting net in the middle of the ocean

After five years of being imposed a yellow card by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood over illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, functional agencies have shown their determination on overcoming the situation via propaganda, closely monitoring vessels' activities at sea.

Thua Thien Hue Province Border Guard Command propagandizes illegal fishing prevention
Functional forces closely monitor fishing activities in Da Nang and Thua Thien Hue
Surveillance device installation on a fishing boat in Quang Tri Province
Fishermen in Quang Binh upgrade their vessels
Seafood exploitation in coastal area of Hon Yen, Phu Yen Province
Seafood origin monitoring in the Paracel Islands and seafood output in Thuan An Port, Thua Thien Hue Province
By Van Thang, Dinh Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong

