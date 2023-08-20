Efforts made to remove IUU yellow card in Central region

|
Fishermen are casting net in the middle of the ocean
After five years of being imposed a yellow card by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood over illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, functional agencies have shown their determination on overcoming the situation via propaganda, closely monitoring vessels' activities at sea.
|
Thua Thien Hue Province Border Guard Command propagandizes illegal fishing prevention
|
Functional forces closely monitor fishing activities in Da Nang and Thua Thien Hue
|
Surveillance device installation on a fishing boat in Quang Tri Province
|
Fishermen in Quang Binh upgrade their vessels
|
Seafood exploitation in coastal area of Hon Yen, Phu Yen Province
|
Seafood origin monitoring in the Paracel Islands and seafood output in Thuan An Port, Thua Thien Hue Province