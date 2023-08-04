Duong Anh Vu's opening victory in PBA Team League Billiards

During the commencement of the PBA Team League Billiards tournament, Duong Anh Vu stood as the sole Vietnamese player who savored the sweet taste of victory with his team, Bazzar.

Regrettably, his fellow countrymen could not share the same joyous experience.

The current season of the PBA Team League Billiards tournament officially commences on August 3 with its first round of matches. Unlike the previous year, the number of participating teams has been raised from eight to nine. Each round will feature the nine teams competing in a round-robin format, earning points and rankings along the way. This season consists of five rounds, and the cumulative points from all five rounds will decide the top three teams qualifying for the finals. Meanwhile, the teams placed 4th and 5th will engage in a play-off to secure the remaining spot in the finals.

The finals will consist of four teams. The team that ranks first after the five rounds will compete against the winner of the play-off match, while the second-ranked team will face the third-ranked team. The two victorious teams from these matchups will then battle it out in the final match to determine the season's champion.

This is an encouraging development for the Vietnamese Billiards community as its players have earned high recognition from South Korean clubs. All six Vietnamese players participating in the PBA have secured spots in the tournament. On the first day of the competition, Duong Anh Vu from Team Bazzar was the sole Vietnamese player who had the pleasure of celebrating a victory.

In every encounter between the two teams, there will be seven matches, comprising men's doubles, women's doubles, men's singles, mixed doubles, another men's singles, women's singles, and one more men's singles match. In the mixed doubles match, Duong Anh Vu, paired with Seul Gi Han, accomplished his mission by defeating the duo of Jung Ju Shin/Kim Ga Young with a score of 9-6. His outstanding performance contributed to Team Bazzar's overall victory with a score of 4-3 against Hana Card.

Unfortunately, Duong Anh Vu's happiness comes at the expense of Nguyen Quoc Nguyen's disappointment. Representing Hana Card, Nguyen Quoc Nguyen experienced a rather regrettable defeat against the seasoned Spanish billiards player, Daniel Sanchez.

Assigned the role of the key player, Quoc Nguyen, together with team captain Kim Byeong Ho, secured a victory against Lee Yeong Hun/Sanchez with a score of 11-9 in the first men's doubles match. However, in the following men's singles match, Nguyen Quoc Nguyen had a commanding lead of 14/5 and four opportunities to clinch the win. Surprisingly, he let all these chances slip away, enabling the Spanish player to mount a remarkable comeback and triumph 15/14, ultimately contributing to Team Bazzar's overall victory.

Meanwhile, two Vietnamese players - Nguyen Huynh Phuong Linh and Nguyen Duc Anh Chien - took the lead for Team High 1 Resort in the first men's doubles match and got a victory against Kim Jae Geun/Oh Tae Jun from Team Laon with a score of 11-5. However, their teammates could not perform well in the remaining matches, leading to a 2-4 loss for Phuong Linh and Anh Chien's team against Laon in the latest match, which concluded at 11:30 p.m.

Perhaps, billiard player Ngo Dinh Nai felt regretful as he failed to earn a victory for his team, SK Direct, against Legend, despite having many opportunities. After a 3-3 draw, Ngo Dinh Nai was entrusted with the crucial task of playing the deciding match against former world champion Choi Sung Won. The Vietnamese player had a lead of 10/5 and had five chances to seal the victory. However, Ngo Dinh Nai wasted them all, allowing Choi Sung Won to stage an impressive comeback and win 11-10, ultimately leading Legend to an overall victory of 3-2 against SK Direct.