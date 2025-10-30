Drones deployed to deliver relief supplies to residents isolated by floods

Amid the complicated flood situation, authorities in Da Nang City have deployed drones to deliver relief supplies to households isolated by rising floodwaters.

Persistent rainfall from the evening of October 28 to the morning of October 29 caused the Truong River and Nuoc Oa River in Tra My and Tra Tan communes in Da Nang City to rise, cutting off transportation. Numerous residential areas in Tra My and Tra Tan have been isolated.

Drones are being deployed to deliver relief supplies to households isolated by floods.

Upon receiving the report, Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Hau, Political Commissar of Defense Command Board of Region 3 - Tra My, Tra My Commune, Da Nang City, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and organize the transport of more than 30 boxes of instant noodles, dry food and drinking water to support the isolated households.

Confronted with strong flood currents carrying debris and tree branches from the mountains, and the safety risks of using aluminum or motorboats, Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Hau suggested that local authorities seek support from private companies to use drones to deliver relief supplies to the affected residents.

