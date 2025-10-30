National

Drones deployed to deliver relief supplies to residents isolated by floods

SGGP

Amid the complicated flood situation, authorities in Da Nang City have deployed drones to deliver relief supplies to households isolated by rising floodwaters.

Persistent rainfall from the evening of October 28 to the morning of October 29 caused the Truong River and Nuoc Oa River in Tra My and Tra Tan communes in Da Nang City to rise, cutting off transportation. Numerous residential areas in Tra My and Tra Tan have been isolated.

z7168119487597-cccde766e0c09d76273978812fda6e34-9988-9043.jpg
Drones are being deployed to deliver relief supplies to households isolated by floods.

Upon receiving the report, Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Hau, Political Commissar of Defense Command Board of Region 3 - Tra My, Tra My Commune, Da Nang City, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and organize the transport of more than 30 boxes of instant noodles, dry food and drinking water to support the isolated households.

Confronted with strong flood currents carrying debris and tree branches from the mountains, and the safety risks of using aluminum or motorboats, Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Hau suggested that local authorities seek support from private companies to use drones to deliver relief supplies to the affected residents.

By Pham Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

relief supplies residents isolated by floods Da Nang City drones persistent rainfall

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn