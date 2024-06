The People's Committee of Kien Hai District, Kien Giang Province is collaborating with relevant departments to help residents overcome the aftermath of persistent downpours and cyclones that hit the island commune of Hon Tre yesterday.

Militia forces help people repair their houses damaged by a recent cyclone.

Previously, around 5 p.m. on June 15, the area of Hon Tre island commune in the island district of Kien Hai experienced a prolonged heavy rain together with a cyclone that blew away the roofs of five houses and sank four fishing boats, resulting in one fisherman death.

Moreover, numerous trees and road signs fell along streets, severely affecting both road and maritime transportation in the area.

By Thanh Nhon- Translated by Huyen Huong