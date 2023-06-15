Dong Thap to organize first-ever Sa Dec Flower Festival

The first provincial-level Flower Festival will be held from December 30, 2023, to January 5, 2024, in Sa Dec City of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Sa Dec City Nguyen Van Hon on June 15 said that the event themed “Sa Dec, love for the land and flower” will feature a series of activities, such as an exhibition of ornamental plants, a ceremony honoring ornamental horticulture, programs connecting local and foreign businesses of the floral industry, a seminar on increasing the value chain of the flower and ornamental plant production of Dong Thap Province and the Mekong Delta.

There will be also performances of southern amateur music, a flower fair, and tourism promotional programs offering tours to the province’s attractions.

The festival is expected to contribute to the development of traditional trade and cultural values of Sa Dec flower village, one of the largest flower villages in the Mekong Delta as well as promote the tourism potential of Dong Thap province.