Dong Nai Techmart 2024 showcases innovative solutions

Themed “Innovative Runway - The Golden Deer Takes Off”, two important technological events start in Dong Nai Province from August 27-30.



The Dong Nai Technology, Equipment, and Commerce Market (Techmart DongNai 2024) accommodates more than 100 booths to exhibit about 1,000 technologies, equipment, and solutions by organizations and enterprises from Dong Nai Province and other localities. The presented products and technologies included utility applications, logistics services, automation, bio-products, and smart agriculture.

In the Dong Nai Innovation and Startup Festival (Techfest DongNai 2024), the HCMC Center for Information and Statistics of Science and Technology (CESTI), along with enterprises from HCMC, participated in 26 booths, introducing the transferrable outcomes of the city’s science and technology tasks.

These included technologies such as recirculating aquaculture systems for mud crab farming, standardized high-quality processing procedures and liquid extracts of Panax notoginseng from medicinal ginseng, and BCH231 and BCH268 muskmelon varieties suitable for greenhouse cultivation.

The organization board anticipates that this event will foster innovative solutions in digital technology, agriculture, automation, and the development of online platforms and e-commerce, enabling individuals and businesses to achieve breakthroughs in product commercialization.

By Binh Lam – Translated by Thanh Tam