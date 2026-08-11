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Vietnam's labor federation backs seven-day Lunar New Year holiday for 2027

SGGPO

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor has endorsed a seven-day holiday for Lunar New Year 2027, running from February 4 through February 10, according to a document issued on August 11.

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Illustrative image

Mr. Ngo Duy Hieu, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, signed the response to the Ministry of Home Affairs' request for feedback on proposed public holiday schedules for 2027.

Under the confederation's preferred option, the Lunar New Year break would comprise five statutory days off - two before the holiday and three afterward - plus two compensatory days, bringing the total break to seven days.

The federation also endorsed a proposed holiday arrangement for Vietnam Culture Day 2026.

Accordingly, civil servants and public employees would take Tuesday, November 24, 2026, off for Vietnam Culture Day. The working day on Monday, November 23, would be swapped with the weekly Saturday break on November 28.

The confederation said the arrangement would give civil servants and public employees more opportunities to participate in cultural activities and enjoy the country's cultural and spiritual heritage.

It also noted that combining the November 24 holiday with the weekend would create a longer break, potentially stimulating consumer spending and the services sector while supporting the government's economic growth targets.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Lunar New Year holiday for 2027 Vietnam General Confederation of Labor 2026 Vietnam Culture Day holiday

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