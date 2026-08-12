Vietnam donates U$3.8 mil in aid to Cuba to mark Fidel Castro’s birth centenary

The Vietnam Red Cross Society on August 11 held a symbolic handover ceremony for an aid package worth VND100 billion (around US$3.8 million) donated by the Vietnamese people to the people of Cuba.

Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Do Thi Thu Thao presents a symbolic board representing VND100 billion (around US$3.8 million) in support to Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes. (Photo: SGGP)

The event marked the upcoming centenary of the birth of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz (August 13, 1926 – August 13, 2026).

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Vietnam, Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, along with Chairwoman of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, Do Thi Thu Thao, and representatives from various ministries and agencies.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Do Thi Thu Thao announced that the aid package represents the affection, solidarity, and deep gratitude of the Vietnamese people toward Cuba, continuing a long-standing friendship built on steadfast loyalty across generations.

In response, Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes expressed his profound gratitude for the meaningful gesture. He noted that the support comes as Cuba faces immense challenges, serving as a testament to the unwavering solidarity of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam toward the Cuban revolution.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the bond between the two nations, forged by President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, will continue to be nurtured and upheld by future generations.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh