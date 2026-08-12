Expressway sections from Quang Ngai to Nha Trang to collect tolls from August 14

The Vietnam Road Administration announced on August 11 that toll collection would begin at 2 p.m. on August 14 on five component projects of the eastern North-South Expressway project for the 2021-2025 period.

The five sections are Quang Ngai-Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon-Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon-Chi Thanh, Chi Thanh-Van Phong and Van Phong-Nha Trang.

To ensure safe, smooth, and efficient toll collection, the Vietnam Road Administration asked vehicle owners to proactively install electronic toll collection (ETC) tags and maintain sufficient funds in their cashless payment accounts when traveling on expressways.

Drivers were also urged to follow road signs and instructions from authorities at toll stations and strictly comply with regulations on vehicle weight limits.

The Quang Ngai-Hoai Nhon Expressway (Photo: Hong Khanh)

The Vietnam Road Administration also asked local authorities along the route to direct relevant forces to strengthen patrols, regulate traffic and manage traffic flows at locations prone to congestion, as well as handle violations when necessary.

Previously, on July 15, the Vietnam Road Administration began collecting road tolls on five other component projects of the eastern North-South Expressway project, including Bai Vot-Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi-Vung Ang, Vung Ang-Bung, Bung-Van Ninh and Van Ninh-Cam Lo.

Two component projects on the Can Tho-Ca Mau section are expected to be completed before August 25 and begin toll collection on September 15.

By Bich Quyen — Translated by Huyen Huong