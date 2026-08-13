180th Battalion soldiers prepares for “Fatherland in the heart” art program

These days, officers and soldiers of the 180th Battalion under the Staff of Military Region 7 are stepping up rehearsals and finalizing preparations for the “Fatherland in the heart” art program, scheduled for August 23 in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the 180th Battalion, training sessions are conducted in a serious, focused atmosphere.

Assigned to provide the honor guard and conduct the flag-raising ceremony at the program, the unit is concentrating on practicing formations, ceremonial movements, discipline and coordination.

During training, officers in charge closely monitor and correct each movement, helping soldiers perform in a consistent, precise manner and in accordance with regulations. Instructors from the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Guard Command are also providing direct guidance, contributing to improving the quality of the rehearsals.

With a strong sense of responsibility, officers and soldiers of the 180th Battalion are making efforts to perfect each task and are determined to fulfill their duties successfully, contributing to the success of the art program.

>>>Below are some photos highlighting officers and soldiers of the 180th Battalion during training.

By Manh Thang, Le Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong