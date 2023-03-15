Dong Nai calls for investment in 80 projects in various fields

Dong Nai Province has just issued a list of 80 projects in various sectors calling for investment in 2023 in the locality.

The projects cover fields of public infrastructure, transportation, tourism, health, education, sports, industrial park infrastructure, high technology, biotechnology, commercial services, and residential areas.

Notably, there are 56 projects in the sectors of social housing, residential and urban areas mainly situated in Bien Hoa City, and the districts of Nhon Trach, Long Thanh and Trang Bom.

80 projects received the grant of land use rights in accordance with the construction and land-use planning.

The provincial People’s Committee has delegated districts, Bien Hoa and Long Khanh cities to make reports and proposed approval of the construction zoning plan of 1/2000 scale or 1/500, or zoning plan of 1/2000, 1/5000 for urban areas.