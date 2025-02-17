Dong Dang Fortress stands as symbol of resilience

Multimedia

46 years after the northern border defense war (February 17, 1979–2025), Dong Dang Fortress in the northern province of Lang Son has just been recognized as a national historical site.

dongdang.jpg
Dong Dang Fortress in Cao Loc District, Lang Son Province

On February 17, 1979, a fierce battle to protect the nation's border and the residents took place at Dong Dang Fortress in Cao Loc District, Lang Son Province, during the northern border defense war.

In that fight, the fortress was attacked by the enemy that used explosives to break the entrances, poured gasoline into the tunnels, and set them on fire. Hundreds of Vietnamese soldiers, police officers, and local people sacrificed their lives during that time.

dongdang1.jpg
Dong Dang national historical site
dongdang2.jpg
A reporter of SGGP Newspaper (L) has a conversation with Colonel Trieu Quang Dien, former Head of the Fugitive Investigation Division under the Lang Son Provincial Public Security Department, one of the soldiers who fought at Dong Dang Fortress in February 1979.

Dong Dang Fortress, located at Height 339 in Cao Loc District, Lang Son Province, was built by the French colonists between 1936 and 1940 for the northern border defense, blocking key routes such as National Highways 1A, 1B, and 4A that pass through the Dong Dang area in Cao Loc District.

Due to its strategic location, Dong Dang Fortress was designed for observation of Dong Dang Town and the surrounding area near the border as well as key traffic routes passing through the region.

dongdang3.jpg
Many items of Dong Dang Fortress have been damaged due to war.
dongdang4.jpg
Inside the fortress
dongdang5.jpg
dongdang6.jpg
An entrance to Dong Dang Fortress
dongdang7.jpg
A landmine in Dong Dang Fortress
dongdang8.jpg
dongdang9.jpg
Veteran soldier Nguyen Van Binh (L) and Colonel Trieu Quang Dien
dongdang10.jpg
Dong Dang Railway Station seen from Dong Dang Fortress
By Tran Luu, Quoc Khanh—Translated by Kim Khanh

