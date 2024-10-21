District in HCMC cares for poor households affected by Xuyen Tam Canal Project

Under the campaign of the authority in Binh Thanh District, poor households along the Xuyen Tam Canal will be supported because they are affected by the dredging project.

Houses are built on canals citywide

The People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Thanh District in Ho Chi Minh City recently initiated a month-long campaign called 'For the Poor', which will run from October 17 to November 18, 2024.

As part of this initiative, the district has set a goal to raise over VND8 billion from the District's Fund for the Poor. The funds will be used to support 2,056 households that have been partially or fully affected by the implementation of the dredging project, improving the environment, and building infrastructure for Xuyen Tam Canal.

Additionally, the administration in Binh Thanh District aims to build new houses after demolishing at least 10 temporary and dilapidated houses for poor, near-poor, and disadvantaged households. During the launch event, units, organizations, and individuals generously contributed over VND4.9 billion (US$194,401).

Furthermore, the authority in Binh Thanh District planned to provide assistance to disadvantaged households. It recognized 35 residential areas for their commitment to green and clean construction.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan