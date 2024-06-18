HCMC allocates VND11.86 trillion for Xuyen Tam, Doi Canal renovations

The HCMC Department of Construction recommended to the city People's Committee to balance and allocate adequate funds for the compensation and resettlement work of these five ongoing projects.

Regarding the progress of relocating houses along canals and channels within the city from 2021 to 2025, on June 18, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction recommended to the People's Committee to balance and allocate adequate funds for the compensation and resettlement work of these five ongoing projects.

Specifically, these projects include the renovation of Xuyen Tam Canal (traversing Go Vap District and Binh Thanh District), which commemorates the 50th anniversary of National Reunification Day, and the dredging and upgrading of the Northern bank of Doi Canal (District 8). These projects involve relocation, compensation, and resettlement support for a total of 4,051 households, requiring a total funding of roughly VND11.86 trillion.

In parallel, these initiatives will be included in the mid-term public investment plan, with funds earmarked to prepare for investment and execute compensation and resettlement for three projects not currently named in the 2021-2025 mid-term public investment plan. Specifically, these projects include the renovation of the Hy Vong Canal (Tan Binh District), the dredging and renovation of the Van Thanh Canal (Binh Thanh District), and the infrastructure development and environmental enhancement of Te Canal (District 4). These projects entail relocating, compensating, and supporting resettlement for a total of 1,983 households, requiring a total investment of VND8.61 trillion.

Upon approval by the HCMC People's Committee to augment the mid-term public investment plan and allocate funds for land clearance compensation and resettlement, the total number of relocated households along canals and waterways from 2021 to 2025 will rise to 6,970, achieving 107.2 percent of the specified target.

To prepare for advising on the construction investment plan for social housing projects and resettlement areas serving relocation and resettlement tasks for houses along canals throughout the city, the HCMC Department of Construction has proposed that the Department of Natural Resources and Environment guide districts and Thu Duc City in identifying and classifying houses along canal banks within the city. This classification will serve as a basis for units to review, compile, and report on the number of affected cases eligible for compensation and resettlement as stipulated.

Additionally, guidance is needed on compensation and resettlement support policies for the clearance of houses along and on canals, in accordance with the provisions of the Land Law 2024, to serve as a foundation for synthesizing and developing plans.

Districts and Thu Duc City are advised to review and compile statistics on the number of houses located on and along canals in each district. They should also update and supplement projects and canals not currently listed, if any, based on the categorization of houses situated on canals and those along canals.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan