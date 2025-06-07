District 5 set example in renovating, rebuilding dilapidated apartments

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, had a working session with District 5’s authorities to review the district’s socio-economic performance over the first five months of 2025 and to address key local concerns and proposals.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, meets delegates at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of the District 5 People's Committee proposed the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee approve the policy to allow the locality to use land plot No. 203 An Duong Vuong Street to build a primary school.

In addition, local officials have proposed a series of measures to address the deteriorating conditions of aging apartment buildings, including the apartment building at No. 440 Tran Hung Dao in Ward 11, a category-D structure deemed at risk of collapse. Residents of the building were urgently relocated in 2023; however, no compensation plan has been finalized to date.

The district has also petitioned for assigning land plots 1–3 on Chau Van Liem Street in Ward 14 with the aim of managing and expanding the Memorial House of President Ho Chi Minh, a recognized national historical site located at No. 5 Chau Van Liem Street.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

In his conclusion, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed general agreement with the proposals submitted by District 5, including plans to construct new headquarters for the Cho Quan and Cho Lon ward-level People's Committees.

He also underscored the city’s strong commitment to renovating severely deteriorated apartment buildings and noted that District 5 should serve as a model locality for the initiative. He suggested that District 5 proactively seek capable investors to renovate old apartment buildings throughout the area instead of fragmenting efforts among multiple contractors or smaller projects.

Delegates offer incense and flowers to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at House No. 5 Chau Van Liem Street, where President Ho Chi Minh stayed before embarking on his journey to seek national salvation. (Photo: SGGP)

Following the working session, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visited and offered incense and flowers to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at House No. 5 Chau Van Liem Street, where President Ho Chi Minh stayed before embarking on his journey to seek national salvation.

The delegation offered flowers and incense to revolutionary and first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Phu, at his memorial house in Cho Quan Hospital (now known as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases).

Cho Quan Hospital was built in 1864 for the treatment of infectious and mental illnesses. There was also a detention area in the hospital to keep Vietnamese revolutionaries from the French colonial government. Tran Phu, the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930, was arrested in 1931 and died at the detention area in Cho Quan Hospital in the same year. Cho Quan Hospital Prison was officially recognized as a National Historical Relic Site by the Ministry of Culture and Information (now known as the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism) on November 16, 1988.

The delegation offers flowers and incense to revolutionary and first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Phu, at his memorial house in Cho Quan Hospital (now known as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases). (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh