Disaster resettlement areas offer hope for people’s safe, stable lives

Emergency resettlement areas in Gia Lai Province are raising hopes for safe and stable housing, helping residents in disaster-prone areas rebuild their lives.

In Gia Lai Province, storms and floods in November 2025 caused severe damage and posed serious threats to residents’ safety, particularly in low-lying areas along rivers and streams and in foothill areas highly vulnerable to natural disasters.

Following the storms, the provincial People’s Committee approved 15 emergency resettlement projects in both eastern and western areas of the province.

These projects are being carried out during the 2025–2026 period across 13 communes and wards.

Once completed, thousands of households affected by natural disasters will have access to safe and stable new homes. Currently, investment preparation and site clearance are being accelerated by local authorities.

Ia Hiao is one of the 13 communes implementing a resettlement project. For many years, hundreds of households in local villages have frequently faced flooding and safety risks due to its low-lying terrain and proximity to rivers and streams, affecting daily life and economic development. In response, the commune proposed a resettlement plan to the province, which was promptly approved. The centralized resettlement project for disaster-prone areas in Ia Hiao is expected to provide housing for 180 households, offering hope for long-term stability.

Gia Lai provincial leaders inspect the centralized resettlement project for disaster-affected residents in Ia Hiao Commune.

According to Mr. Pham Van Phuong, Secretary of the Ia Hiao Commune Party Committee, the project is of particular importance as it helps residents in flood-affected areas stabilize their lives.

Following emergency investment approval, the commune coordinated with relevant departments to recover 15.5 hectares of land from 34 households, finalize the list of 180 eligible beneficiaries and work closely with the project investor to accelerate implementation and completion.

In Uar Commune, the resettlement project for the disaster-prone area of Nu Hamlet is being implemented with urgency. Nu Hamlet is frequently affected by flooding, most recently during storm No. 13 (Kalmaegi) in 2025, which inundated hundreds of houses and forced many families to seek temporary shelter in schools or private homes.

Due to the low terrain and slow drainage, several areas remained flooded for nearly half a month after the storm, prompting local authorities to deploy machinery to dig drainage channels to divert water into the Ba River.

Secretary of the Uar Commune Party Committee Nay Quyen said that the resettlement area will cover about 35 hectares, meeting the housing needs of hundreds of households. The project is expected to create momentum for the hamlet residents to stabilize their lives and gradually escape poverty.

Local residents have expressed joy and optimism, hoping that the infrastructure will be completed soon. Authorities are also urgently carrying out land recovery and site clearance procedures and submitting plans for approval by competent agencies, aiming to ensure the project delivers the expected benefits as soon as possible.

Gia Lai continues house rebuilding support under Quang Trung Campaign On January 15, Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh said that the province has approved additional funding to continue supporting households affected by storms and floods in 2025, following a proposal by the Standing Committee of the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front. Accordingly, Gia Lai Province will allocate more than VND2 billion (US$76,168) from the provincial Disaster Relief Fund to support 674 households whose homes were completely destroyed or swept away during the historic storms and floods in November 2025. Each household will receive VND3 million (US$114) to help purchase essential household items as they move into newly built homes. Leaders perform the handover and inauguration ceremony for new homes under the Quang Trung Campaign in Gia Lai Province’s storm- and flood-hit epicenter. The Quang Trung Campaign in Gia Lai Province mobilized nearly 1,900 officials, soldiers and local forces to repair 28,000 damaged houses and rebuild 674 homes that were completely destroyed by storms and floods. Up to now, all house repair work has been completed, while construction of the remaining 23 collapsed houses is being accelerated.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong