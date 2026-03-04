PM orders urgent construction of HCMC–Long Thanh Airport railway

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the Steering Committee for key national railway projects, chaired the committee’s seventh meeting on March 3.

Concluding the working session, regarding urban railway projects in Ho Chi Minh City, the Prime Minister requested the city to urgently review progress and coordinate with the Ministry of Construction.

For the Ben Thanh–Can Gio railway line, PM Pham Minh Chinh called for continued review of mechanisms and policies to accelerate implementation. Ho Chi Minh City was also asked to finalize the settlement of the Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) project.

For projects under preparation for investment and new commencement plans, the Prime Minister instructed the city to report to the Government and the Ministry of Construction on implementation plans for projects scheduled to commence during the 2026–2030 period. The city must promptly complete all legal procedures, assign specific responsibilities, and ensure effective execution.

Long Thanh International Airport project

Dong Nai Province must coordinate with Ho Chi Minh City to urgently implement the railway line connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Long Thanh International Airport to ensure smooth, timely and high-quality transport connectivity.

The Prime Minister approved in principle the implementation of the project under an emergency order, while requiring strict compliance with regulations and procedures and ensuring the prevention of corruption, misconduct, waste and inefficiency.

