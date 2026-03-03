VEC proposes to halt temporary toll collection at Long Thanh Interchange

Vietnam Expressway Corporation proposed to the Ministry of Construction not to conduct temporary toll collection on Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway when it connects with the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway at Long Thanh Interchange.

According to the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), infrastructure conditions are not yet sufficient to implement temporary toll collection. The Long Thanh Interchange has a complex design, with most ramps built on elevated sections, leaving inadequate space for lane dividers and control barriers for a temporary toll station, posing potential traffic safety risks and making it difficult to regulate vehicle flow.

In addition, the proposed temporary tolling plan has no precedent under the closed toll collection system. The absence of specific regulations, standards or technical guidelines for this model could create risks related to management responsibilities, revenue control and dispute resolution.

Moreover, the proposed temporary toll collection plan has no precedent under the closed tolling system. The absence of specific regulations, standards, or technical guidelines for this model could lead to risks related to management responsibility, revenue control and dispute resolution.

To prevent revenue losses and avoid waste arising from the connection of the two expressways, VEC proposed that the Ministry of Construction direct relevant agencies to review and close open access points, at-grade crossings and spontaneous entryways that may allow vehicles to bypass toll plazas.

Vietnam Expressway Corporation also urged the prompt completion of the official toll collection system for the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway project to ensure seamless connectivity with the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay route in accordance with the investment plan approved during the project implementation.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong