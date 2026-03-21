Direct flight between Cam Ranh and Minsk (Belarus) inaugurated

Khanh Hoa Provincial Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Center yesterday coordinated with relevant units to host a ceremony for the first direct flight from Minsk, Belarus, landing at Cam Ranh International Airport.

The Airbus A330-200 flight B2795, carrying 281 passengers, landed at Cam Ranh Airport at 3:30 p.m. and was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute.

The Airbus A330-200 from Minsk landed at Cam Ranh International Airport on the afternoon of March 20.

Leaders of Khanh Hoa Province, along with representatives from the Belarusian diplomatic agencies, along with relevant units directly welcomed the passengers, presenting flowers and commemorative gifts to the first travelers.

At the international terminal T2, where the inauguration ceremony of the Cam Ranh – Minsk direct flight was held, passengers enjoyed traditional cultural performances, creating a memorable first impression of Khanh Hoa Province.

The launch of the direct flight is the result of cooperation agreements between Vietnam and Belarus, contributing to the promotion of tourism, expansion of trade, and strengthening of economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Member of the Politburo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, also sent a congratulatory flower stand to celebrate the event.

According to statistics, the number of Belarusian visitors to Khanh Hoa has been growing positively with over 3,200 turns in 2024 and about 8,800 ones in 2025.

In the first two months of 2026, the province welcomed 2,146 Belarusian travelers, accounting for approximately 24 percent of the total visitors in 2025.

The delegates perform the inauguration ritual for the direct flight connecting Khanh Hoa and Minsk.

The operation of the direct flight is expected to continue attracting a strong influx of visitors from Belarus, helping diversify the international tourism market and promoting the development of Khanh Hoa’s tourism sector.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong