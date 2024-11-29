Digital transformation facilitates collaboration between Central Highlands, HCMC

Vice Chairman of Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Sam said that the application of digital technology to agriculture and production can facilitate technological collaboration between the Central Highlands and Ho Chi Minh City.

Acting Director Nguyen Xuan Hoang of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development speaks at the workshop sở ni ở đâu thế

The HCMC People's Committee, in collaboration with the Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee, convened a scientific workshop to examine the potential for digital transformation in agriculture and explore avenues for technological collaboration between the Central Highlands and Ho Chi Minh City.

The workshop aims to facilitate the convergence of technology providers and consumers in the Central Highlands and Ho Chi Minh City, addressing the increasing demand for digital and green transformation. By fostering these connections, the workshop seeks to contribute to the development of a robust digital ecosystem in both regions.

Ho Chi Minh City is a leader in digital transformation. Agriculture is one of the industries prioritized for digital transformation in Ho Chi Minh City's Smart City project.

Acting Director Nguyen Xuan Hoang of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ho Chi Minh City said that in today's economy, digital transformation is becoming an indispensable development trend in all fields. Applying digital transformation in agriculture helps optimize production, increase competitiveness and minimize environmental impact.

During the workshop, leaders, managers, experts, scientists, businesses, and organizations engaged in discussions regarding strategies to advance the digital transformation within the agricultural sector. They focused on enhancing the integration of science and technology in agricultural production, as well as proposing guidelines and solutions for digital transformation, green transformation, and the development of a sustainable digital economy tailored to the needs of local communities.

Leaders of Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and delegates listen to booth owners' introduction about their products.

Despite recognizing the present challenges in the process, Vice Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Sam of Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee expressed optimism regarding the potential for digital transformation to catalyze significant advancements in the agricultural sector of the Central Highlands and Ho Chi Minh City.

He said that with the participation of experts, scientists, and local authorities, the region can achieve rapid and sustainable development, resulting in increased value-addition and efficiency.

The integration of digital technology and automation across the entire agricultural value chain—from farming and production to processing, distribution, and consumption—will transform the management, production, and consumption of agricultural products, shifting from traditional methods to modern, intelligent practices.

This evolution will further create numerous opportunities for technological collaboration between the Central Highlands and Ho Chi Minh City, specifically in the production and consumption of agricultural goods, while also contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the regions connected to Ho Chi Minh City.

By Huu Phuc – Translated By Dan Thuy