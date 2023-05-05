Deputy PM approves to add IZs in HCMC into country’s development plan

Following the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s proposal, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai agreed to adjust and add industrial zones (IZs) in Ho Chi Minh City to the development planning of industrial zones in Vietnam.

Specifically, the Deputy Prime Minister agreed to put three industrial parks including 175-ha Bau Dung Industrial Park in An Nhon Tay Commune in Cu Chi suburban district, 200-ha Phuoc Hiep Industrial Park in Phuoc Hiep Commune and Trung Lap Ha Commune in Cu Chi District and 300ha Xuan Thoi Thuong Industrial Park in Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune in Hoc Mon outlying district out of the planning for the development of industrial zones in Ho Chi Minh City approved by the Prime Minister since 2014.

At the same time, the deputy PM agreed to add Pham Van Hai I Industrial Park with an area of 379 hectares and Pham Van Hai II Industrial Park with an area of ​​289 hectares in Pham Van Hai commune in Binh Chanh district into the development planning of industrial zones in Ho Chi Minh City meanwhile other industrial zones included in the development plan of the southern metropolis’ industrial zones approved by the Prime Minister since 2014 remain unchanged.

Deputy Prime Minister Khai asked the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to take responsibility for the accuracy of the data in its report as well as the location which the city authorities proposed to supplement the development planning of Pham Van Hai I Industrial Park and Pham Van Hai II Industrial Park in the scheme. Moreover, the city authorities must ensure the suitability, feasibility, and integration of the adjustment plan in the city in their master plan for the period from 2021 to 2030 to prevent disputes and complaints during the implementation of the plan.

Ho Chi Minh City updates the location and size of the area of Pham Van Hai I Industrial Park and Pham Van Hai II Industrial Park in the city planning for the period between 2021 and 2030, with a vision to 2050.

According to the city’s 5-year land use plan from 2021 to 2025, HCMC will submit it to competent authorities for approval in accordance with the law on planning and the law on land ensuring the land use norms of industrial zones in the city, including Pham Van Hai I and Pham Van Hai II industrial zones are included in the criteria of industrial land use in the national land use planning during the 2021-2030 period and the 5-year national land use plan from 2021 to 2025 allocated to HCMC by the Prime Minister.

The Government required that the southern largest city must ensure the change of agricultural land use purposes, including land for planting perennial crops, land for planting production forests and other types of agricultural land within the target of changing agricultural land use purposes to non-agricultural land of Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Chanh district approved by competent authorities in accordance with the law.