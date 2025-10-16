Department launches contest to celebrate and preserve traditional crafts

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment today announced a writing contest to promote awareness and appreciation of traditional crafts and craft villages across the city in 2025.

Rice paper making profession in Ho Chi Minh City's Long Dien Commune

The contest aims to inspire and encourage organizations and individuals to learn about and actively participate in preserving traditional crafts and craft villages in Ho Chi Minh City. It also seeks to raise public awareness and responsibility for safeguarding and promoting the city’s cultural heritage, while honoring the crafts and craft villages recognized by the municipal government.

In addition, the contest will help identify and develop new traditional crafts and propose their official recognition following administrative restructuring. It will also promote the products of Ho Chi Minh City’s traditional craft villages to a broader consumer audience.

The writing contest is open to all Vietnamese citizens, regardless of age or occupation, whether residing in Vietnam or abroad. Entries may include reportages, feature articles, or essays. Each author may submit up to two entries, each ranging from 600 to 1,000 words and including at least three illustrative photos.

Prizes include one first prize worth VND5 million (US$189.84), two second prizes worth VND3 million each, three third prizes worth VND2 million each, and five consolation prizes worth VND1 million each. Additional special prizes will also be awarded.

Entries and photos will be accepted from October 20 through November 30. Submissions should be sent via email: bandoc@nld.com.vn or cuocthivietvenghetruyenthong@gmail.com.

