Ho Chi Minh City

Delegates commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, President Ton Duc Thang

SGGPO

A delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City this morning offered incense and flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.

1.jpg
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Commitee in Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City this morning attend an incense-and flower- offering ceremony in memory of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung).

The incense-offering ceremony was a part of the 12th Congress of Deputies of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City for the term 2024 – 2029.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation, along with the participation of representatives from 22 districts and Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City; intellectuals, religious dignitaries and ethnic groups.

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4, the delegates extended a moment of silence, sincerely offered incense and laid wreaths to commemorate the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh to the struggle for national liberation, national unity and the construction of a peace, development and prosperity for the country.

4.jpg
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Commitee in Ho Chi Minh City (center) and the delegates extend one minute of silence in remembrance of President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung).

After that, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation to burn incense, lay wreaths and spend one minute of silence in remembrance of President Ton Duc Thang for his sacrifices and dedications to the people and the nation.

2.jpg
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Commitee in Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City offer flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung).
3.jpg
The delegates spend one minute of silence in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As of October 1 morning, the delegation members visited the monument park of President Ho Chi Minh in front of the head office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on Nguyen Hue Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to offer flowers to President Ho Chi Minh.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

President Ho Chi Minh President Ton Duc Thang delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC 12th Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn