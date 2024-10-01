Delegates commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, President Ton Duc Thang

A delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City this morning offered incense and flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Commitee in Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City this morning attend an incense-and flower- offering ceremony in memory of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung).

The incense-offering ceremony was a part of the 12th Congress of Deputies of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City for the term 2024 – 2029.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation, along with the participation of representatives from 22 districts and Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City; intellectuals, religious dignitaries and ethnic groups.

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4, the delegates extended a moment of silence, sincerely offered incense and laid wreaths to commemorate the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh to the struggle for national liberation, national unity and the construction of a peace, development and prosperity for the country.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Commitee in Ho Chi Minh City (center) and the delegates extend one minute of silence in remembrance of President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung).

After that, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation to burn incense, lay wreaths and spend one minute of silence in remembrance of President Ton Duc Thang for his sacrifices and dedications to the people and the nation.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Commitee in Ho Chi Minh City and the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City offer flowers in memory of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung).

The delegates spend one minute of silence in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

As of October 1 morning, the delegation members visited the monument park of President Ho Chi Minh in front of the head office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on Nguyen Hue Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to offer flowers to President Ho Chi Minh.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Huyen Huong