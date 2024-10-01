Delegates commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, President Ton Duc Thang

The incense-offering ceremony was a part of the 12th Congress of Deputies of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City for the term 2024 – 2029.
Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation, along with the participation of representatives from 22 districts and Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City; intellectuals, religious dignitaries and ethnic groups.
At the Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4, the delegates extended a moment of silence, sincerely offered incense and laid wreaths to commemorate the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh to the struggle for national liberation, national unity and the construction of a peace, development and prosperity for the country.
After that, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led the delegation to burn incense, lay wreaths and spend one minute of silence in remembrance of President Ton Duc Thang for his sacrifices and dedications to the people and the nation.
As of October 1 morning, the delegation members visited the monument park of President Ho Chi Minh in front of the head office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on Nguyen Hue Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City to offer flowers to President Ho Chi Minh.