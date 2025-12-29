Defense Ministry breaks ground on 9 Rong houses to preserve culture

The Ministry of National Defense has launched a meaningful cultural initiative to preserve and promote the traditions of ethnic communities in the Central Highlands through the construction of nine new Rong houses.

A Rong cultural house ( Illustrative photo)

Yesterday afternoon, at Ia Dom Commune of Gia Lai Province, Corps 15 under the Ministry of National Defense in coordination with local authorities held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ia Dom Cultural Rong House.

The Rong house stands at the heart of the village, serving as a communal space for meetings and ceremonies. The Rong house is a distinctive cultural symbol and serves as the communal hub for the ethnic groups of the Central Highlands region.

However, in many border communes, existing Rong houses have deteriorated or lack proper investment, affecting the cultural and spiritual life of local residents.

Following the directive of the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, and the General Department of Politics, Corps 15 has been assigned to build nine cultural Rong houses in Gia Lai and Quang Ngai provinces, with a total investment of VND20 billion (US$760,435).

The projects will ensure high standards of quality, aesthetics, and functionality while preserving the unique cultural identity of each village. They are expected to be completed and put into operation by September 2026.

The cultural Rong House in Ia Dom Commune is the first project under this program implemented by Corps 15.

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan