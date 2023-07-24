SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated

SGGPO
A ceremony commemorating the 55th death anniversary of ten young female volunteers who sacrificed their lives at the Dong Loc T-junction was held at Dong Loc T- Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District on July 24.
Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 1

A large number of people attend the event marking the 55th death anniversary of ten unmarried women at the Dong Loc Intersection (on July 24, 1968). (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was leaders, representatives of departments and organizations in the province, relatives of martyrs, and a large number of local people.

The ceremony included a requiem, incense and flowers offering rituals to commemorate and pay tribute to fallen soldiers who laid down their lives on battlefields in Dong Loc T-junction for the national liberation and ten young unmarried women who sacrificed their lives to ensure the transportation of important materials on the Ho Chi Minh Trail on July 24, 1968.

The Dong Loc T-junction in the central province of Ha Tinh has gone down in history with the heroic sacrifice of hundreds of war heroes. It played a vital role in the transportation of necessary ammunition from north to south during the war. It is famous for the story of ten female youth volunteers who laid down their lives when they were in the most beautiful period of a person’s lifetime.

According to Head of the Management Board of the Dong Loc T- Junction National Historical Monument Tran Dinh Uoc, about 300,000 people throughout the country visit the relic site every year.

Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 2
The ceremony includes a requiem, incense and flowers offering rituals to commemorate and pay tribute to fallen soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)
Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 3
Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 4
Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 5

The death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers was held in Ha Tinh Province. (Photo: SGGP)
Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 6
People offer incense at the graves of martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)
Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 7
Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 8
Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 9
Dong Loc T- Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District (Photo: SGGP)
Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated ảnh 10
The grave area of 10 female martyrs (Photo: SGGP)
By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

