Death anniversary of Dong Loc T-junction ten female volunteers commemorated

A ceremony commemorating the 55th death anniversary of ten young female volunteers who sacrificed their lives at the Dong Loc T-junction was held at Dong Loc T- Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District on July 24.

Attending the event was leaders, representatives of departments and organizations in the province, relatives of martyrs, and a large number of local people.

The ceremony included a requiem, incense and flowers offering rituals to commemorate and pay tribute to fallen soldiers who laid down their lives on battlefields in Dong Loc T-junction for the national liberation and ten young unmarried women who sacrificed their lives to ensure the transportation of important materials on the Ho Chi Minh Trail on July 24, 1968.

The Dong Loc T-junction in the central province of Ha Tinh has gone down in history with the heroic sacrifice of hundreds of war heroes. It played a vital role in the transportation of necessary ammunition from north to south during the war. It is famous for the story of ten female youth volunteers who laid down their lives when they were in the most beautiful period of a person’s lifetime.

According to Head of the Management Board of the Dong Loc T- Junction National Historical Monument Tran Dinh Uoc, about 300,000 people throughout the country visit the relic site every year.