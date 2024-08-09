Deadly incident at Tao Dan Park due to falling tree from height of 25 meters

Authorities have identified that a broken branch fell from a height of approximately 25 meters onto Tao Dan park grounds.

Before, during and after the deadly incident, there was no rain or blustery winds.

The outside of the branch looked vigorous, but it had signs of internal decay and damage.

The circumference of the broken branch is about 1.2 meters and its length is around 10 meters. The branch is fresh and the leaves are green.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, two people were killed and three others were injured in the incident.

By Friday afternoon, police forces and relevant units have blocked the scene of this incident for investigation.

Regarding the deadly incident at Tao Dan Park, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai assigned the Department of Construction, People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City to urgently coordinate with relevant agencies and units to conduct a comprehensive inspection for the tree safety at public areas citywide, thereby timely cutting down and handling any trees at risk of falling or breaking branches.

Besides, Chairman Mai also directed the Department of Construction to preside over and proactively coordinate with the Department of Health, Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs and the People's Committee of District 1 to visit, give support and accord assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured according to regulations.

The priority now is to urgently check and assess the incident, identify the causes and the responsibilities of the involved individuals and organizations, propose appropriate measures and report to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

By Ngo Binh, Minh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong