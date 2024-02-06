Sports

Dang wins first international title in Iran

Nguyen Hai Dang won his first ever international title at the Fajr International Challenge 2024 in Iran on February 4.

tainang4-9478jpg-4974.jpg
Badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang

Dang, seed No 13, defeated No 1 Sathish Kumar Karunakaran of India 21-17, 21-18 in the men's singles final in 50 minutes.

Earlier, Dang became the 'giant killer' as he ousted No 11 Meiraba Maisnam from India (21-17, 17-21, 21-16) in the quarter-finals and No 8 Viren Nettasinghe from Sri Lanka (21-15, 21-19) in the semi-finals.

The world No 97 Dang is the first Vietnamese athlete taking a top podium this year.

Dang, one of two male badminton players of Vietnam trying to secure their Olympic spot, had never won internationally before. His best result was a second-place finish at the 2022 Croatia Open. In 2023, he won bronze medals at the Hangzhou China International Challenge in China and Sydney International Challenge in Australia.

He received 4,000 points to upgrade his world position and may enter the Road to Paris ranking's top 35 when the new list is announced on February 7.

Dang currently has 20,870 points, while the No 34 in the list, Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan, has 20,310 points.

The best 35 players and three wildcard holders will be selected to compete in Paris in July.

Dang will next take part in the Azerbaijan International Challenge from February 5-12.

VNS

Tags

badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang Fajr International Challenge 2024 Sathish Kumar Karunakaran

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn