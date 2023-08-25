Dang Thi Linh Phuong wins bronze at 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships

The Vietnamese team of disabled weightlifters continues to secure medals at the ongoing 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships.

During the upcoming competition day of the tournament in Dubai (UAE), Vietnam witnessed disabled weightlifter Dang Thi Linh Phuong competing in the women's 50kg category.

Nine athletes competed in this weight category alongside Linh Phuong. Linh Phuong completed three attempts, reaching her personal best of 103kg. This accomplishment earned her a bronze medal in the overall rankings. The gold medal in the category was clinched by Broome Olivira from England, who lifted 112kg. Wei Yi from China secured second place and the silver medal with a lift of 105kg.

Three months ago, Dang Thi Linh Phuong participated in the 2023 ASEAN Para Games and earned the gold medal in the women's 50kg category by successfully lifting her personal best of 95kg.

In this year's World Para Powerlifting Championships, Vietnam only registered four athletes, namely Le Van Cong in the men's 49kg category, Nguyen Binh An in the men's 54kg category, Dang Thi Linh Phuong in the women's 50kg category, and Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan in the women's 55kg category. The championship is scheduled to last until August 30.