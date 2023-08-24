Le Van Cong bags gold at 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships

Weightlifter Le Van Cong has clinched the championship title in his weight category at the ongoing 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships, taking place in Dubai, UAE.

The current edition of the championships has brought together 473 athletes with disabilities representing various countries and territories across the globe. They are competing according to the designated weight classes for both male and female participants.

Vietnamese weightlifter Le Van Cong is competing in the men's 49kg category, which includes a total of 34 participants. The men's 49kg event, taking place on the first day of the competition on August 23 (local time), witnessed Le Van Cong successfully lifting 172kg in his initial attempt. Although he aimed for 176kg in his second attempt, our determined disabled athlete couldn't complete the lift. Undeterred in his pursuit of the top result, Le Van Cong maintained the same weight for his third lift, which he executed successfully. As a result, he got first place overall, securing the gold medal.

In this division, Qarada, the disabled athlete from Jordan, successfully lifted the highest weight of 175kg, earning the second position and the silver medal. Meanwhile, Turkish weightlifter Kayapinar claimed the third spot and the bronze medal by lifting 173kg.

In this year's World Para Powerlifting Championships, Vietnam only registered four athletes, namely Le Van Cong in the men's 49kg category, Nguyen Binh An in the men's 54kg category, Dang Thi Linh Phuong in the women's 50kg category, and Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan in the women's 55kg category. The championship is scheduled to last until August 30.