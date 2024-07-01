Culture/art

Free screening program honors director Dang Nhat Minh at DANAFF II

SGGPO

The second Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) will present a program on screening selected films by celebrated director, People’s Artist Dang Nhat Minh on July 2-6.

1-4761.jpg.webp
The film titled “Dung Dot”(Don’t burn) by director Dang Nhat Minh

Five Vietnamese movies by director Dang Nhat Minh will be screened, such as “Bao Gio Cho Den Thang Muoi” (When the Tenth Month Comes), “Co Gai Tren Song” (The Girl on the River), “Ha Noi Mua Dong Nam 46” (Hanoi winter 1946), “Mua Oi” (Guava Season), and “Dung Dot”(Don’t burn).

The free screening will take place at Le Do Theater, cinemas at CGV Vincom Da Nang and Galaxy Da Nang, and some outdoor locations.

The 2nd Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) 2024 themed “Bridging Asia” is scheduled to be held from July 2-6, attracting around 63 Vietnamese and international films.

As planned, DANAFF II will include Asian and Vietnamese film competition categories with valuable prizes; Today’s Vietnamese Cinema program with selected and newly-produced Vietnam films; the French cinema program featuring outstanding works of French cinema and French films on Vietnam.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Free screening program director Dang Nhat Minh DANAFF II 2nd Da Nang Asian Film Festival

